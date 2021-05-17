CAF Wishes Oshoala Good Luck Ahead Barca vs Chelsea UCL Final

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent good luck message to Super Falcons of Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala, as her Spanish club Barcelona take on Chelsea in today’s UEFA women’s Champions League final.

Oshoala could become the first ever African woman to win the women’s Champions League if Barcelona overcome Chelsea.

The reigning Africa Player of the Year went close in achieving the feat in the 2019 final and even scored but it was not enough as Barcelona lost 4-1 to French club Lyon.

Also Read: Serie A: Osimhen’s Napoli Boost Top-Four Hopes With Fiorentina Win

And looking ahead to the final, CAF wrote on their verified Twitter handle:“@AsisatOshoala is set to write history tonight!

“Good luck to the Nigerian superstar.”

Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates have already clinched the Spanish women’s league title, and will hope to make it a double by adding the Champions League.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your…