Dessers Likely To Leave Genk This Summer

Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers may push to leave Belgian club Genk this summer, reports Completesports.com.

Dessers joined Genk from Heracles Almelo last summer after emerging joint top scorer in the Eredivisie.

The striker has however struggled to make much impact at the club playing second fiddle to international teammate Paul Onuachu.

Though Onuachu , who has scored 33 goals in 37 league appearances is expected the club this summer, the Smurfs according to reports will bring a new forward to replace him.

That could hinder him from earning regular playing time next season and the player admitted he will make a decision on his future at the end of the season.

“I will see what will happen in the summer, a lot will also depend on what will happen with the other players”, the former NAC Breda star told HLN .

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights…