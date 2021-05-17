Don’t Leave Real Madrid – Nacho Begs Zidane

Real Madrid defender, Nacho has appealed to Zinedine Zidane not to leave the club at the end of the season.

Zidane’s future as Real Madrid manager has come under serious doubt after the team was knocked out by Chelsea in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

With La Liga remaining one game left and Real Madrid battling it out for the title with Atletico Madrid, there are fears that Zidane could be shown the next door if the team fails to win the title.

However, Nacho has urged the French tactician to remain with the club despite the pressure hanging on his shoulder.

“In football one moment you are up and the other down. We do what this shield asks, until the last minute.

“The coach has a contract and is excited, it is his decision and that of the club.

“But we want him to stay.”

