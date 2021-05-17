Dosu Salutes Ndidi, Iheanacho For Hoisting Nigerian Flag After FA Cup Victory

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has saluted Super Eagles stars, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho for displaying the Nigerian flag in Leicester City’s win over Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Youri Tielemans was the hero for Leicester City as his incredible goal helped the Foxes beat Chelsea 1-0 and claim their first FA Cup trophy at the expense of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

After the game, both Iheanacho and Ndidi brought out the Nigerian flag and waved it around the stadium in a celebration mood.

In a chat with an online newspaper, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that their gesture was a sign that they have faith in the unity of Nigeria.

“I was very happy seeing Ndidi and Iheanacho holding Nigeria’s flag while celebrating their win over Chelsea. This shows that they have faith in the unity of the nation.

“Some people are bent on having a divided Nigeria, but these young guys have shown a good example that all we need is a unified nation,” Dosu added.

