Iheanacho Wins Leicester City Goal Of The Month Award

Kelechi Iheanacho has been announced as the winner of the Leicester City Goal of the Month award for April, reports Completesports.com.

The 24-year-old’s superb winner in the 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace was picked as the club’s best for the month.

The Nigeria international strike beat off competition from Jammie Vardy, Timothy Castagne, U23 stars Tyrese Shade, Thanawat Suengchitthawon, Cole Dasilva and Leicester City Women’s Natasha Flint to clinch the individual prize.



His first-time volley against Burnley beat off competition from Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, U23 star Kasey McAteer and Leicester City Women’s stars Shannon O’Brien, Esmee De Graaf and Sam Tierney to clinch the award for March.

In April, his goals also ranked him as the second most prolific attacker in Europe’s top five leagues with only his compatriot Simeon Nwankwo having more goals than him during this time.

Overall,…