IPOB Leader Kanu Slams Iheanacho, Ndidi After Leicester’s FA Cup Final Win Vs Chelsea 

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has criticised Super Eagles players, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi for displaying the Nigerian flag after Leicester’s shock FA Cup win against Chelsea on Saturday.

Ndidi and Iheanacho were in action as a Youri Tielemans’ volley sealed a 1-0 and a first ever FA Cup title for Leicester.

Following the win, both Super Eagles stars who are of Igbo extraction, displayed the Nigerian flag as they celebrated.

However, this did not go down well with Kanu who noted that it shows they do not support his agitation for the state of Biafra.

Citing Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, who openly shows support for his native region Catalonia as an example, Kanu wrote on Twitter:”Gerard Pique is a World Cup winner with over 103 caps for Spain. He never turned his back against Catalonia freedom. Severally, he has…