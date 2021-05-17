Kane Expresses Desire To Leave Tottenham In Summer

Harry Kane has reportedly informed Tottenham Hotspur that he wants to leave this summer.

Kane has had another sensational personal season, but despite his heroics Spurs have continued to struggle, and look set to miss out on Champions League football for the second campaign in a row.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to the likes of Manchester United or Manchester City in recent weeks.

And according to Sky Sports Kane has now made it clear to his boyhood team that he wishes to move on.

They also claim that Spurs have already begun making enquiries about replacements for Kane, suggesting that they may be resigned to his departure.

Kane is currently the joint-top scorer in the Premier League with 22 goals, and amazingly he is also top of the list for assists, with 13.

