Maduka Okoye Makes Eredivisie Team Of The Year

Maduka Okoye has been named in Eredivisie Team of the Year by Dutch news outlet voetbalzone, Completesports.com reports.

Okoye enjoyed a fine campaign with Sparta Rotterdam following his arrival from German club Fortuna Dusseldorf last summer.

“With competitors such as Remko Pasveer from Vitesse and Sergio Padt from FC Groningen, the choice was not easy, but Okoye had a wonderful season at Sparta,”reads a statement on their website.

The only 21-year-old Nigerian was only passed 35 times in 28 games and kept 10 clean sheets impressive figures for a goalkeeper from Sparta.

“Earlier this week, he kept his team going at FC Utrecht (0-0) with a few nice saves, which turned out to be crucial for reaching the play-offs. Robert Maaskant called the 1 meter 97 long last week at RTV Rijnmond a ‘crazy athlete’, while Kees Kwakman put him at the top of his top three revelations in the Eredivisie on Sunday. “He is very interesting. He came over from Fortuna Düsseldorf for zero…