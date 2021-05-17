Musa Bags Assist On Kano Pillars Debut; Akwa United Maintain Top Spot

Ahmed Musa made his debut as Kano Pillars edged out Adamawa United 1-0 in their Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 21 encounter at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Musa set up Rabiu Ali for the winning goal 10 minutes from time.

Pillars maintain second position on the table with 40 points from 21 matches.

Akwa United retain top spot following a 2-0 win against local rivals Dakkada in Uyo.

Charles Atshimene scored both goals in the 11th and 48th minutes respectively.

In Ilorin, Kwara United returned to winning ways courtesy of a 2-0 home win against Plateau United.

Jide Fatokun put the home team ahead four minutes after the break, while Stephen Jude added the second 10 minutes from time.

Kwara United occupy third position with 39 points from 21 matches.

Rivers United kept the pressure on the top three teams on the table edging out Rangers 1-0 at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu.

Former Rangers player Godwin Aguda netted the…