Napoli, Not Juventus Will Qualify For Champions League Next Season

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has attacked Nollywood actress, Uche Jumbo over her comment that she preferred Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League ahead of Napoli.

The Nigerian international who was in action for 84th minutes in Napoli’s 2-0 win over Fiorentina was substituted by Andrea Petagna. While Juventus needed a late-minute goal to edge Inter Milan 3-2 at the weekend.

Recall that Osimhen’s Napoli and Juventus are locked in the race to finish in top four.

The fight will go down to the wire with Napoli currently occupying the last spot with 76 points, while Juve are fifth with 75 points.

Reacting via his official twitter handle after Jumbo tweeted “Kai. I want CR7 playing UCL next season. Love him or hate him…. There’s something he brings”, Osimhen replied that he also wants to play in the Champions League.

“No wahala Aunty…