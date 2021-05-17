NFF Celebrates With Okala, Oshoala, Balogun, Aribo

The Nigeria Football Federation has sent a message of congratulations to much-respected former Nigeria goalkeeper Emmanuel Okala, who attained the platinum age of 70 on Monday, 17th May 2021.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi praised the towering goaltender for his glorious service to fatherland in the round leather game, delivering his best anytime he turned out for both the Senior Men Team (then known as Green Eagles) and Rangers International FC of Enugu.

“We all remember the heroic feats and unforgettable deeds of the great Emmanuel Okala. He served Nigeria to the best of his ability and we commend him for his patriotism, discipline, dedication and sense of duty. We wish him a happy Platinum anniversary celebration and many pray that he lives many, many more years in good health and in joy,” Sanusi said in Abuja.

Okala, an imposing figure between the sticks at 6feet 5inches, emerged during an era that Nigeria produced a long line of exceptional goalkeepers,…