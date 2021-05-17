Nwakaeme Makes Turkish Super Lig Team Of The Season 

Trabzonspor Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakaeme has been included in the Turkish Super Lig Team of the Season, Completesports.com reports.

The list was drawn up by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com on Monday.

Nwakaeme was one of the standout performers for Trabzonspor as he netted seven goals and seven assists in 34 league appearances.

Also Read: Maduka Okoye Makes Eredivisie Team Of The Year

His efforts helped his side finish in fourth position in the 21-team league table, which saw them qualify for the newly formed Europa Conference League holding next season.

The 32-year-old is one of three Trabzonspor players who were included in the whoscored.com Team of the Season.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed…