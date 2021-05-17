Oshoala Thrilled With Barcelona Champions League Win

Asisat Oshoala is in buoyant mood after after becoming the first African winner of the European Women’s Champions League.

Barcelona thrashed Chelsea 4-0 in the final in Gothenburg on Sunday night to win the trophy for the first time.

Oshoala, who has been troubled by injuries in recent weeks made a substitute appearance in the game .



“It was very important not to make the mistakes of the past [4-1 loss to Lyon] but to learn from it,” the 26-year-old who has now won back-to-back Spanish League titles with Barcelona, told BBC Sport Africa.

“I can only thank God who has made everything possible through sheer hard work, by playing alongside this incredibly talented group that creates a lovely family atmosphere.

“It’s is a great feeling and I can’t really put my emotions into words because it has been a tough journey to get here.

“I hope this will continue to inspire other young girls…