Simon Bags Assist, Moffi In Action As Relegation Threatened Nantes

Moses Simon helped Nantes to a comfortable 4-0 away win against Dijon by providing the assist for his side’s opener on Sunday, as they continue their push for survival in the French Ligue 1, Completesports.com reports.

Simon set up Nantes first goal scored by Kalifa Coulibaly who jumped highest to nod in his corner kick on six minutes.

Despite the win Nantes remain in 18th position (relegation play-off spot) on 40 points.

They must now win their final game of the season against Montpellier and hope fellow relegation battlers Reims, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Brest and Lorient all drop points.

Also on Sunday, Terem Moffi was in action for Lorient who boosted their chances of survival with a hardfought 2-1 win against Metz.

Moffi was on from the start of the game before he was replaced on 86 minutes.

Lorient currently occupy 17th place on 41 points just a point above the relegation play-off spot…