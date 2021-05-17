Super Eagles Invitation A Dream Come True

Abraham Marcus admits his invitation to the Super Eagles came as a surprise and describe it as a dream come true, reports Completesports.com.

Marcus was on Friday named in Nigeria’s 31-man squad for next month’s friendly against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon by head coach Gernot Rohr.

The 21-year-old’s invitation came as a surprise to football lovers in Nigeria, who had barely heard of the midfielder prior to his inclusion in the squad.

The versatile midfielder only broke into Portugal Liga 2 side CD Feirense first team this season following his arrival from Remo Stars Academy in 2018.

Marcus has scored 11 goals and recorded two assists in 24 league appearances for Feirense this season.

“I told my late dad before he passed that any time I step foot in Europe and have a good season, I will surely make it to the national team,” he told ESPN.

“My dad loved football and he always wanted to see me in…