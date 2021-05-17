UEFA Celebrates Oshoala’s Historic Champions League Win 

Europe’s football governing body UEFA has celebrated Asisat Oshoala’s historic UEFA Women’s Champions League final win with Barcelona.

Barcelona clinched their first ever Champions League title after thrashing Chelsea 4-0 in Sunday’s final.

Oshoala was among the substitutes before coming on in the 71st minute to help her side see out the remainder of the game.

Also Read: Aluko Congratulates ‘Exceptional’ Oshoala, Barca Teammates On Women’s UCL Title Win Vs Chelsea

She is now the first African woman to win the women’s Champions League.

Reacting to the win, UEFA wrote on their women’s Champions League verified Twitter handle:”@AsisatOshoala is the first African player to win the #UWCL!”

It would be recalled that Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates had already wrapped up the Spanish women’s league.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021…