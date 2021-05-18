1xBet Announces Davido As The Newest Brand Ambassador In Africa

1xBet, a leading bookmaker in Africa and worldwide, is pleased to announce a new top-level partnership. Davido, one of the most popular and influential singers in Africa, is 1xBet’s new brand ambassador for the next year. The news was recently announced at an official press conference.

The cooperation will see Davido’s image appear in advertising on various mediums, including TV, billboards and transport. There will also be multiple social media integrations between the iconic performer and 1xBet. Additionally, regular joint activities, including contests, lucrative offers for users and raffles of valuable prizes will take place.

Both 1xBet and Davido share the same values and mentality when it comes to consistently achieving the best results. Ambition is another common trait, with both enjoying worldwide success plus numerous awards and recognitions in their respective domains.

“1xBet is a leading bookmaker not only in Nigeria but all over the world. Our philosophy is to be…