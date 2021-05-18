Arsenal, Newcastle United Linked With Adarabioyo

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is a subject of interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United according to The Athletic.

Adarabioyo arrived Fulham on a permement deal from Manchester City last summer and has been one of the key performers for the Whites in the current campaign.

With Fulham’s relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, the centre-back is expected to seek a move away from the club this summer.

According to The Athletic , the 23 year-old defender is open to an exit this summer and he may not be the only Fulham player on the way out.

The talented central defender has made 31 appearances in the Premier League and formed part of a new look Fulham defence following their promotion and disappointing start to the season. Adarabioyo slotted in well and has impressed with a string of consistent displays.



Among the English centre backs playing regularly in the top flight he has made more clearances and tackles…