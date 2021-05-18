Awoniyi Granted UK Work Permit, Set To Leave Liverpool On Permanent Deal Deal

Fulham and West Brom are interested in signing Taiwo Awoniyi after he was granted a UK work permit for the 2021/22 campaign.

Awoniyi linked up with Liverpool in 2015 but is yet to feature in an official game for the Reds.

The Nigeria international has spent the past six years on loan at different clubs across in Europe and is currently with Bundesliga club Union Berlin.

According to Goal the 23-year-old and his family were finally granted UK permits this week, following a lengthy application process.



Aside from Fulham and West Brom, Stoke City have also registered interest in the forward, while Union Berlin are also keen on signing him on permanent deal.

German clubs Stuttgart and Wolfsburg are also keen on signing him this summer.

Liverpool are open to selling Awoniyi but will only accept a bid in the region of £8m ($11m) from interested clubs.

The forward returned to action for Union Berlin in the 1-1…