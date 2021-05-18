Bent Backs Iwobi To Overcome Everton Struggles

Former Everton striker Marcus Bent has lent his support to Alex Iwobi following his difficult spell with the Toffees.

The Nigerian made the switch in the summer of 2019 from Arsenal in a £34million deal, but has struggled to become a regular during his time at Goodison Park.

Iwobi has started just 17 of Everton’s 36 Premier League games this season, managing just one goal and two assists, with no goal contributions since Christmas.

The former Gunners attacker was an unused substitute for the third time in the Merseyside outfit’s previous top-flight fixtures as they were shockingly beaten 1-0 at home by already-relegated Sheffield United at Goodison Park on Sunday evening.



The attacker, who reportedly earns £50,000-a-week, turned 25 earlier this month and has already racked up over 200 career appearances, more than 150 of which have come in the Premier League, but is yet to really make his mark for the Toffees, if truth be…