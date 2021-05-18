Cantona Inducted Into Premier League Hall Of Fame 

Legendary Manchester United French forward Eric Cantona has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Cantona now joins former England striker Alan Shearer and Arsenal great Thierry Henry who became the first players announced into the Premier League Hall of Fame last month.

The former France international is the first of six inductees chosen from a 23-man shortlist after a fans’ vote.

He scored 70 goals in 156 Premier League appearances for United, where he won the league title four times in five seasons at Old Trafford before his retirement in May 1997.

He played a key role in United’s dominance of the Premier League in the 1990s under Sir Alex Ferguson, ending their 26-year league title drought following his move from Leeds United early in the competition’s inaugural 1992/93 season.

“I am very happy and very proud and at the same time, I am not surprised!” said 54-year-old Cantona, who…