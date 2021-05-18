Chelsea Beware: 5 Teams Who Lost Domestic Cup And Champions League Finals Same Season

Chelsea hope to end this season on a very high note when they face Manchester City in the Champions League final on May 29.

The Blues have already lost the FA Cup title to Leicester City and could also end up on the losing side against Manchester City in Portugal.

In this piece, JAMES AGBEREBI of Completesports.com takes a look at five teams who lost both domestic Cup and Champions League finals in the same season. And the Chelsea camp had better be wary .

1. Bayern Munich (2011/2012 Season)

Bayern Munich qualified for the final of the 2011/2012 DFB-Pokal (German Cup) final where they faced Borussia Dortmund.

It was a vengeance game for Bayern who had lost the league title to Dortmund. But it was not to be as Dortmund ran riot inflicting a 5-2 win against the Bavarians to complete the double.

Despite the DFB-Pokal disappointment, Bayern had the chance to end the season on a high when they faced Chelsea in the final of the Champions League.

It turned out to be another…