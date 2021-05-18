Combined Revenues Of World’s Top Five Football Clubs Still $330M

Over the last two decades, football became a massive cash-generating industry bringing millions of dollars of profit across Europe. However, the COVID-19 crisis produced a costly financial hit to European football leagues, causing their clubs’ revenues to plunge deep below 2019 levels.

According to data presented by SafeBettingSites.com , the combined revenues of FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, FC Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Liverpool FC, as Europe’s five biggest football clubs, hit over $3.5bn in 2021, $330 million less than before the pandemic struck.

Real Madrid’s Revenues Plunged by $104M in Two Years, Three Times Bigger Loss than FC Barcelona

Considerable drops in broadcast and matchday profits triggered by lockdowns caused football clubs’ revenues to fall significantly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Forbes data revealed that FC Barcelona ranked as the leader among the European football clubs, with $792 million in revenue in 2021, compared to $824 million two…