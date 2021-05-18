Fernandes Voted Manchester United’s Player Of The Year 

Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes has been crowned Manchester United’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year for the second successive season.

Fernandes lifted the trophy in his first campaign, despite only joining in January 2020, and has followed it up with the top individual prize again for 2020/21 after fans in over 200 different countries voted in huge numbers.

Fernandes has enjoyed another remarkable campaign, scoring 18 times in 36 Premier League starts, claiming nine goals in Europe (Champions League and Europa League) and not forgetting his masterful free-kick winner against Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup.

He has contributed 11 assists in the Premier League and a further five in Europe and tops many charts for the most creative and productive midfielder around, beating Frank Lampard’s goal record for a midfielder in the Premier League era with his latest strike against Liverpool.

He…