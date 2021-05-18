Finidi George: I Almost Joined Tottenham Hotspur

Former Super Eagles winger Finidi George has revealed he almost linked up with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur during his playing days.

Finidi won the UEFA Champions League with Dutch giants Ajax in I995 and was at that time referred to as the best right winger in the world.

He moved to LaLiga club Real Betis in 1996 and later had spells with Real Mallorca and Ipswich Town in England.

Asked by TribalFootball.com if he had an earlier chance to move to England, Findi replied: “Yes. Before I signed for Ipswich, there were rumours of Tottenham wanting to sign me in 1998 after the World Cup in France but that deal did not go through.

“If that had gone through, I would had played in England years before I played for Ipswich.”

Finidi endured a tough couple of seasons at Portman Road, eventually leaving in 2003 with 35 appearances and seven goals to his name.

And when quizzed why it didn’t work out with the Tractor Boys, he said: “At Ipswich, I didn’t play the…