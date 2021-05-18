Harry Kane Prefers Manchester City Move

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane reportedly has his sights set on a summer move to Manchester City.

With the Lilywhites set to end the season without silverware for the 13th year running, Kane is understood to have informed Daniel Levy of his desire to leave the club this summer.

The England captain supposedly believes that he has a gentleman’s agreement in place which would allow him to move on, but Spurs would almost certainly demand a nine-figure sum to sanction an exit.



Manchester City have understandably been linked with a move for Kane as Sergio Aguero prepares to depart, and The Mirror claims that the Etihad is Kane’s preferred destination.

The report adds that the Premier League champions have made “discreet enquiries” over a possible move for Kane, who could expect an increase on the £200k-a-week salary he currently pockets at Spurs.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona have all been…