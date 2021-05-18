Iheanacho, Ndidi, Set To Bank £40,000 Each For Leicester Historic FA Cup Win

Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and their Leicester City teammates will net up to £40,000 each for their historic FA Cup win.

Brendan Rodgers’s shocked Chelsea 1-0 to lift the FA Cup for the first time at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

According to the Daily Mail , the players stand to secure another lucrative pay-day if they beat Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (today).

A win against the Blues will see Leicester City secure Champions League football for next season.

Iheanacho and Ndidi are expected to feature in the game.

While there is no separate one-off payment for Champions League qualification for the team, the squad’s bonus schedule increases the higher they finish in the Premier League.

But it is understood that players have Champions League bonus clauses in their personal contracts meaning they are in line for substantial windfalls if they qualify.

