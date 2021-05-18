Iheanacho, Ndidi Set To Inflict More Pains On Chelsea As Leicester City Visit Stamford Bridge

Three days after lifting the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium, Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi will be aiming to inflict another bitter pain on Chelsea’s top-four hopes as Leicester City visit Stamford Bridge today (Tuesday).

The Nigerian internationals have played a key role in ensuring that Leicester City are a team to reckon with this season, with the Foxes still battling to seal a Champions League spot for next season.

Having stamped their authority in the team, Iheanacho and Ndidi will be keen to add more misery on Chelsea today.

Chelsea are currently fourth in the league table, just a point clear of Liverpool in fifth, with the Reds closing the gap following a dramatic 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The Blues, meanwhile, head into Tuesday’s game on the back of consecutive 1-0 defeats to Arsenal in the league and Leicester City in the finals of the FA Cup. But given how resilient they have been under Thomas Tuchel, a strong reaction is…