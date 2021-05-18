Kroos Tests Positive For Coronavirus Real Madrid Announced

Real Madrid German midfield star Toni Kroos has tested positive for coronavirus the Laliga giants have announced.

Kroos won’t be available for Real Madrid’s Matchday 38 clash with Villarreal, meaning that his 2020/21 season is now over.

The former Bayern midfielder has been one of the most consistent players for Zinedine Zidane this term, but will have to watch on from home as the campaign reaches its conclusion.

The club announced on Monday evening:”Real Madrid announce that our player, Toni Kroos, tested positive in the COVID-19 test he underwent today.

“Kroos has been in isolation since Friday, May 14, after having come into direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.”

