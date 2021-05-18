Leicester City’s Clash More Important Than FA Cup Loss– Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has declared that today’s Premier League clash against Leicester City is more important than the FA Cup.

The Blues lost the final to Leicester at Wembley on Saturday and will face them again in the league just over 72 hours later.

The match has huge ramifications for the top-four race, with Chelsea one point in front of fifth-placed Liverpool and Leicester three points ahead of the Reds.

“It would look like I am a bad loser if I say ‘yes’,” Tuchel said. “I am not a good loser but I want to be a respectful loser and I am not here to play the match down because of financial reasons.

“We lost a big match, it was a huge match for us, we put out the best team possible, we did not rest anybody because we had the feeling that this game tomorrow is more important.

“But, but there is a but. Do we want to play Champions League next season? Yes, this is the target when I stepped into this club I want to be very clear – the task was ‘let’s try…