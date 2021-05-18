Man United Create Unwanted Record In Home Draw Vs Relegated Fulham 

Manchester United set an unwanted record in their final home game in this season’s Premier League following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against already relegated Fulham.

The draw against Scott Parker’s side means Man United have dropped 10 points from winning position at Old Trafford this season.

It is their highest ever such total at home in a Premier League campaign.

Ola Aina and Josh Maja, who are both on loan from Torino and Bordeaux respectively, were unused substitutes.

Man United took the lead in the 15th minute through Edinson Cavani who lobbed Fulham goalkeeper after seeing him off his line.

The Uruguayan star is now the only the third Man United player to reach 10 plus goals in a single Premier League season while aged 33 or over at the start of that campaign, after Teddy Sheringham in 2000-01 and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2016-17.

But with 14 minutes left in the game Joe Bryan equalised for…