Agali Lavishes Praise On Iheanacho After Record Breaking Goal Vs Chelsea

Former Super Eagles forward Victor Agali has heaped plaudits on Kelechi Iheanacho after the striker set a new record with his goal in Leicester City’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Iheanach became the first and only Premier League player in history to score on all weekdays with his strike at the Stamford Bridge.

“It’s a good thing for Iheanacho, it’s a good way for our players to end the league,”Agali told Brila FM.

” It’s positive for him to finish the league very well, he can go to relax and come back and prepare for the new season.

“For Iheanacho he is sure to stay and if they make it to the champions league then it’s positive for them. We will see him that way until otherwise.”

