Chelsea Launch £80m Bid For Man United Rarget Sancho

Chelsea plan to step up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund England star Jadon Sancho by launching an £80million bid.

The London club are huge admirers of Sancho but face a battle with Premier League rivals Manchester United for his signature.

The 21-year-old is set to quit Borussia Dortmund this summer and has his heart set on a return to the Premier League.

Sancho was eyed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side last year but his £117m price tag proved too high.

According to SunSport Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of the Three Lions wideman.

The German wants to focus on having a strong finish to the season before eyeing transfers.

But Stamford Bridge chiefs are then expected to make a serious move for the former Manchester City academy kid.

Sancho is a boyhood Blues fan and it is believed he wants a return to the UK to be closer to family and friends.

The London-born ace hopes to be in England’s Euros…