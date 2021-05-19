Eze Faces Lengthy Spell Out After Achilles Injury

Crystal Palace have suffered a major blow with Eberechi Eze likely to miss the start of next season with an Achilles injury.

Ezs’s first season with the Eagles has been ended early after suffering the issue in a training session on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old could now be facing a long lay-off and may not return to full fitness until 2022.

The midfielder is undergoing scans to show the extent of the injury and Palace expect him to go under the knife in corrective surgery.

That would likely put him out of action for around six to eight months, which means he may not return to first-team action until next year.

It’s a major blow to Palace and their new manager, with the search underway for the club’s next boss after Roy Hodgson announced he will step down in the summer.

Frank Lampard is the current favourite for the Selhurst Park role, but the club’s new head coach would get the job knowing he would be without one of his best players for the first half of the 2021/22…