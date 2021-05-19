Guardiola Admits Concerns Ahead UCL Final After City’s Loss To Brighton 

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City’s shock collapse at Brighton and Hove Albion is a wake-up call ahead of the Champions League final against Chelsea a week on Saturday.

City blew a two-goal advantage to lose 3-2 on a raucous evening on the south coast.

Almost 8,000 jubilant Albion followers were treated to an unforgettable occasion at the Amex Stadium as second-half finishes from Leandro Trossard, Adam Webster and Dan Burn completed a sensational turnaround.

Despite having Joao Cancelo sent off just 10 minutes in, the visitors led 2-0 thanks to an Ilkay Gundogan header and a superb Phil Foden goal, prior to the unexpected capitulation.

And Guardiola, whose team will lift the Premier League trophy after hosting Everton on Sunday, says the uncomfortable experience provides plenty to work ahead of arguably the biggest game in the club’s history.

“Eleven against 11 against Brighton is tough, 11…