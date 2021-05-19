If You’re Not Happy, You Can Leave

Everton coach, Carlo Ancelotti has warned Super Eagles star, Alex Iwobi and other players who are unhappy with his selection method to leave the club next season.

Ancelotti made this known in a press conference ahead of today’s game against Wolves at Goodison Park.

Everton are currently ninth in the Premier League table but could finish anywhere from sixth to tenth.

The Italian tactician said: “I don’t want to have players here who are unhappy,” Ancelotti said. “If there are some players that are not happy to stay where they can ask to leave.

“That is for all players. There is no player I can force to stay here. But I told them this recently. They know. If someone is not happy they have to leave.”

“An unhappy player is not going to be a good part of this project.” He said

