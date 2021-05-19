Iheanacho Nets Historic EPL Goal As Chelsea Pip Leicester To Boost UCL

Wilfred Ndidi set up compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho whose goal however was not enough as Leicester lost 2-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, to boost their hopes of Champions League qualification, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho, who replaced James Maddison on 60 minutes, slotted home Ndidi’s well laid pass to make it 2-1 after goals from Antonio Rudiger (47th minute) and Jorginho (penalty, 66th minute) had given Chelsea a 2-0 lead.

Iheanacho’s goal means he has become the first player in Premier League history to score a goal in all seven days of the week in the same season.

In the 90th minute Leicester almost grabbed a late equaliser but Ayoze Perez smashed a glorious chance over the crossbar.

In front of 8,000 returning fans at Stamford Bridge, the Chelsea leapfrogged the Foxes into third position on 67 points. Leicester are now fourth on 66.

Leicester are just three points ahead of…