Maguire Not Looking Good For Europa League Final

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fearing the worst regarding Harry Maguire’s fitness.

The Red Devils are desperate to get their captain and no.1 centre-back fit for the Europa League final against Villarreal next Wednesday.

However, Maguire is still on crutches and Solskjaer is less optimistic of his recovery from an ankle problem.

He said, per Sky Sports: “We’ve got 10 days so hopefully everybody will be available that were available today [1-1 draw with Fulham on Tuesday].

“Harry [Maguire] we are working on [but] doesn’t look great.

“Anthony [Martial] we still got a little bit of hope for.

“We’ve had a couple of players that got knocks and injuries today with Scott [McTominay] and Fred.

“So I’ll see how they are. Unfortunately, Scott had to come off and Fred doesn’t look great when he’s walking now.”

