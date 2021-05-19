Man United, City Willing To Offer Kane £300k-per-week Contract 

Premier League heavyweights Manchester City and Manchester United are both prepared to offer Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane £300,000 per week in basic salary.

Kane sent shockwaves through boyhood club Tottenham by telling them he wants to leave this summer.

And both Man United and Man City have emerged as options with newly crowned Premier League champions regarded as favourites for his signature.

According to The Sun, both Premier League heavyweights are prepared to put together a massive contract to persuade the 27-year-old of his next destination.

Kane would be offered £300,000 a week on a five-year deal, which would be an improvement of £70,000 from his Tottenham terms.

Despite the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis on club finances, both Manchester clubs are willing to sanction not only the huge contract, but the outlay it would take for Spurs to let him go.

Kane…