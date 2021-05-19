NFF Confirm Super Eagles Vs Mexico Friendly

The Nigerian Football Federation has confirmed that the Super Eagles will engage the Mexico national team in an international friendly on July 3rd in Los Angeles, USA.

According to Demola Olajiire, Director of Media of the NFF, the game will come after the friendly game against Cameroon which will take place in Austria on June 4th.

This was a confirmation of the announcement made by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) that the friendly international against Nigeria will be part of its preparations for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

According to the Mexican FA, the match is billed for the Los Angeles Coliseum at 8pm local time and as a demonstration of its seriousness, the Mexican FA has said tickets for the game will go on sale on May 27 and urged the national team’s supporters to travel down to Los Angeles for the match.



The game is the fourth game of MexTour 2021, joining the already announced games in Dallas, Atlanta and…