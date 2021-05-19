No Room For Experimentation In Super Eagles

Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation’s Technical study group Dr. Alex Mana has warned the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to focus on selecting the right squad that will prosecute the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a chat with a Lagos-based radio station, Mana stated that the German tactician should stop any form of experimentation with the Super Eagles and get serious with the game.

Rohr, who qualified Nigeria for the 2022 AFCON unbeaten, will begin his quest of qualifying the senior national team for Qatar when the team faces Liberia in September.

Read Also: Mexico Boss Martino: Super Eagles A Different Rival

The three-time AFCON champions are pitted alongside Liberia, Cape Verde, and the Central Africa Republic.

In his reactions, Mana said: “The testing should have been ending by now, we look for the players that will be in the main team proper and I think that there is no more time for grooming, it’s time for actually pinning down the one…