Super Eagles To Face Mexico In Friendly July 3

The Super Eagles will face Mexico in an international friendly at the Los Angeles Coliseum, United States of America on July 3, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time African champions will use the game to prepare for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers which will kick-off in September.

“LA we’re back!!!😬🤩🥳🇲🇽

On July 3 we will face Nigeria!!!!🇳🇬🦅

Who’s in for the ride??!!👀💪🏽💚,” reads a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Mexico national team.

The Super Eagles are also scheduled to take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a friendly on June 4 in Austria.

Gernot Rohr’s charges beat the Crocodiles of Lesotho 3-0 in their last competitive game in February.

