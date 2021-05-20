2021 NTTF National Championships: Players Talk Tough In Tournament’s Crucial Stage

As the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) National Championships wind down, title contenders in the singles event have started the tough talk with all eyes on Fatimo Bello and Bose Odusanya.

Also on Thursday, some former players re-enacted their youthful days as the battle for the top prize in the veteran men’s singles commenced from the round of 64 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Already, the contenders in the singles event have started showing their faces considering what happened in the finals of the team event on Wednesday.

It is now clear that the battle for the women’s singles event will be between Bello, National Sports Festival champion as well as six-time Asoju Oba Cup champion Bose Odusanya of Lagos.

Also, number one seed in the men’s singles Taiwo Mati of Ondo showed his class against his fierce rival Azeez Solanke of G20 of Taraba in the final of the men’s team event with Mati leading the Ondo team to victory to retain their…