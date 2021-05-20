Aguero Agrees Terms With Barcelona

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has reportedly agreed to join Barcelona on a two-year deal this summer.

The Argentine’s 10-year stay at the Etihad Stadium will come to an end when his deal expires at the end of the season, and he has been persistently linked with a move to Catalonia ever since.

A number of Premier League sides are also rumoured to be keeping tabs on Aguero’s situation, but the striker may be reluctant to sign for a direct rival given his affiliation with City.



Now, Beteve reports that Aguero has decided to pursue his future ventures in Catalonia, and he has shaken hands on a two-year agreement with the club until the summer of 2023.

The report adds that the former Atletico Madrid man will take a significant salary hit in order to play for Barcelona alongside compatriot Lionel Messi, with Aguero set to pocket £4.4m a year compared to the £12m he earns at Man City.

