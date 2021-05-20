Allardyce Dumps Ajayi’s Relegated West Bromwich Albion

Sam Allardyce will step down as manager of Semi Ajayi’s West Brom manager at the end of the season after they were relegated to the Championship.

West Brom and Allardyce released separate statements on the club’s website explaining his pending departure following Wednesday night’s 3-1 defeat to West Ham United.

The Baggies have one Premier League game left this season, away to Leeds United, and then Allardyce, long-time assistant Sammy Lee and first team coach Robbie Stockdale will all leave The Hawthorns.

The 66-year-old explained that he believes the club need a younger and more ambitious manager longer term.

“West Bromwich Albion made me a generous offer to stay at The Hawthorns that shows the commitment of an ambitious club. After serious consideration I have decided not to accept that offer.

“If I were to stay and achieve promotion next season the expectation would be for me to continue for at least another season and, sadly, that is not a commitment I feel…