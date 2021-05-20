Chelsea FC Plot Summer Bid For Atalanta Midfielder

Chelsea FC are ready to launch a bid to sign Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi in the upcoming transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is quoting unnamed reports in Belgium and Ukraine that suggest Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel is eager to sign the Ukraine international this summer.

The same article states that the Blues are ready to rival Serie A champions Inter Milan and French side Paris Saint-Germain, who are leading in the race for the signing of Malinovskyi this summer, according to crazy vegas.

Related: Why I Won’t Repeat PSG Mistakes At Chelsea -Tuchel

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are hoping their Russian ownership could aid their efforts to win the race to sign the highly-rated 28-year-old playmaker.

The report goes on to add that the Ukrainian midfielder has a contract with Atalanta that will run until the end of the 2022-23 Serie A season.

The Sun claim that the Blues are ready to make an offer for the £20m-rated…