Dessers Scores Again, Onuachu Bags Assists As Genk Thrash Antwerp

Cyriel Dessers got on the score sheet again while Paul Onuachu provided two assists in Genk’s 4-0 home win against Royal Antwerp, in the Belgian League title play-off on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Dessers scored in Genk’s 2-1 win at Anderlecht five days ago.

He replaced Onuachu on 74 minutes and scored just a minute late to put Genk 4-0 ahead.

Onuachu set up his side’s second and third goals on 49 and 64 minutes respectively.

The win means Genk remain in second position on 41 points, two points behind Club Brugge, in the four-team League title play-off.

Genk will take on Club Brugge away in their last game of the play-off on Sunday.

They will hope Club Brugge lose away to Anderlecht in today’s other fixture to stand a chance of emerging champions of the Belgian league this season.



By James Agberebi

