Dias Wins 2021 Football Writers’ Player Of The Year Award

Manchester City Portuguese defender Ruben Dias has been named the 2021 Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year.

Dias topped the prestigious poll of the 400-strong FWA membership.

He is the first defender to win the award since Steve Nicol back in 1989 and he also becomes only the third player to win the FWA award in their first season in England, following Jurgen Klinsmann (1995) and Gianfranco Zola (1997).

The Portuguese international has made a huge impact since joining City from Benfica last September.

In the wake of his move to the Etihad, Dias has emerged as one of the lynchpins of the City squad that has regained the Premier League title, won a fourth successive Carabao Cup and secured a place in our first-ever Champions League final.

A commanding, decisive figure on the pitch, Dias has also epitomised the collective hunger and desire that has characterised Pep