I Regret My Mom Is Not Alive To Enjoy My Stardom- Iheanacho

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed that the thought of not having his late mother around him makes him sad.

Recall that Iheanacho lost his mother aged 16 after a brief illness. Few months after the death of Mercy Iheanacho, Kelechi rose to fame and became the youngest footballer in the world after he led Nigeria to the FIFA U17 World Cup in UAE.

In an interview with New Flame, Kelechi Iheanacho stated that his biggest personal regret is not having his mother alive to enjoy the fruit of her labor.

“I’m getting emotional now because… I wish I had my mom here to celebrate with me because she’s one person in my life that, she always stood by me. It breaks my heart when I remember she is no more and she’s not even enjoying all this.”

“Death is unfair. Imagine having the chance to buy her whatever she’d like to have now, take her wherever she’d love to go, yet death…