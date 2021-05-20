Ighalo Elated To Have His Mum Watch Him Play Live For The First Time

Odion Ighalo is extremely delighted to see his mother watch him play live at the stadium for the first time, reports Completesports.com.

Ighalo’s mother and his sister were present at the Stadium on Wednesday night as Ighalo scored once and also recorded an assist in Al Shabab 5-1 win against Al Ain.

The former Nigeria international netted Al Shabab’a third goal of the game.



The forward took to the social media to show his excitement.

“For The First Time Since 16 years Of My Professional Career, Mama Was Able To Watch Me Play Live In The Stadium , One Of The Happiest Day Of My Life,”he tweeted.

The 31-year-old has scored six goals in 11 league appearances for Al Shabab.

